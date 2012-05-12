Diggy Simmons – “Two Up” [VIDEO]

Diggy Simmons drops a video for “Two Up,” one of the better cuts off his Unexpected Arrival album. Even if you’re debut album underperforms its first week—and you have to defend your sister’s honor in the meanwhile—keep working if you believe in the project.

Watch Diggy celebrate and party with his fan in the Clifton Bell directed visual for “Two Up” below.



Photo: YouTube