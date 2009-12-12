50 Cent & Vitaminwater Allowing Fans To Remix “Baby By Me” Single

50 Cent and business partner Vitaminwater, now have the available 50’s Sound Lab App on the App Store. Through Romplr, the popular interactive music platform developed by Moderati, fans of Vitaminwater and 50 Cent can now use their iPhone or iPod touch to create and share their own mixes of “Baby by Me,” the first single off of 50’s new LP Before I Self Destruct.

“Vitaminwater is calling on all of its fans to get inspired and start mixing it up with 50’s Sound Lab App,” said Rohan Oza, chief marketing officer of Vitaminwater, smartwater and vitaminwater10. “50 cent is a part of the Vitaminwater family and we are excited to be able to share his new single with everyone through this groundbreaking social media experience for iPhone and iPod touch.”

In addition to being able to remix the new single, 50 Cent is giving one aspiring fan a chance to show off their skills with him in the recording studio. Once all of the vitaminwater remixes have been uploaded, 50 Cent will scout out the best remix of his latest single and invite that person to meet up with him.

“Musical talent unfolds in many ways and I’d like to see what tomorrow’s producers can do with my track with nothing but a bottle of Vitaminwater, my 50’s Sound Lab App and an iPhone,” said 50 Cent.

The 50’s Sound Lab App is powered by Moderati’s Romplr remix platform. Romplr allows fans to interact with music by creating their own versions of tracks by their favorite artists, thereby becoming part of the creative process themselves. The 50’s Sound Lab App gives fans unprecedented access to the key elements of the original recording and provides creative tools to really connect with and personalize the new single. 50’s Sound Lab App is available for free from the App Store on iPhone and iPod touch or at http://www.itunes.com/appstore.

Users can record and share their personal mixes via Facebook, email, or on the online interactive music companion site: http://www.50soundlab.com.