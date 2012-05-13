Lil Wayne Settles $1.5 Million Producer Lawsuit

Lil Wayne has cleared up one of the many litigations brought against him regarding unpaid fees. Weezy settled a $1.5 million suit, filed by David Kirkwood, reports TMZ.

Kirkwood filed the suit against Wayne’s, Young Money Entertainment imprint, and Cash Money Records back in 2011 for non-payment over the song “Love me or Hate Me,” off Tha Carter III. While Wayne initially requested that a judge dismiss the suit, both parties have since come to an undisclosed settlement amount.

Over the years, Wayne has been slapped with one lawsuit after another, all for not paying his bill. As previously reported, producer Darius “Deezle” Harrison hit YMBMC with a $20 million suit over his work on “Mrs. Officer,” and “Lollipop.” In the end, Weezy and Deezle also reached a confidential payment agreement.

With all these suits being filed, it’s clear that whoever is in charge of accounts payable over at Cash Money probably needs to be fired.

Photo: This Is 50