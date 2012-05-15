Big Sean Plays Principal For The Day In Detroit [VIDEO]

Detroit native, Big Sean, served as principal for a day at Lincoln High School and threw a concert for the students. Sean’s involvement was a part of the Get Schooled program in which he went to different classrooms telling students the importance of their education. “One of my New Year’s resolutions was to be more involved, especially in education,” Sean told WXYZ. “So this was a perfect way to get involved with the school and it’s tight to see the kids so excited.” To see Sean’s day, which also included a surprise performance from Royce Da 5’9″, hit the jump.

Photo: YouTube