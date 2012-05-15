Hit-Boy Talks “#JayZInterview” With Noisey [VIDEO]

Hit-Boy talked with Noisey TV of VICE about his anticipated single “Jay-Z Interview,” produced by BINK! He also shared the advice that Kanye West gave him and his motivation to work with newer artists after working with almost all of his idols.

