Juicy J – “Bands A Make Her Dance” (Prod. By Mike Will) [LISTEN/DOWNLAOD]

Are you ready for an impromptu stripper anthem by Sir Juicy J?!

The Mike Will produced track is geared towards the skrippers surfing those poles with a dark, base ridden feel to it, which is exactly what you want to hear when that hand-stand is making you contemplate whether you should pay your rent this month.

“gonna poke it like wet paint” – Juicy J

Download: Juicy J – “Bands a Make Her Dance” (Prod. By Mike Will Made It)

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Waka Flocka Flame Covers 5th Anniversary Issue Of Urban Ink Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” Video [PHOTOS]

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

• Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Courtside At Lakers vs. Nuggets Game [PHOTOS]

• Lark Voorhies (“Lisa Turtle” From Saved By The Bell) Fell Off [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

—

Photo: YouTube