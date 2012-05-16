CLOSE
Juicy J – “Bands A Make Her Dance” (Prod. By Mike Will) [LISTEN/DOWNLAOD]

Are you ready for an impromptu stripper anthem by Sir Juicy J?!

The Mike Will produced track is geared towards the skrippers surfing those poles with a dark, base ridden feel to it, which is exactly what you want to hear when that hand-stand is making you contemplate whether you should pay your rent this month.

“gonna poke it like wet paint” – Juicy J

Download: Juicy J – “Bands a Make Her Dance” (Prod. By Mike Will Made It)

Close