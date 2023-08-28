Judge Awards ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Victims $10.5M For Terrorist Threat In 2018

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few of R. Kelly’s victims who participated in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries were subjected to all kinds of threats for exposing the self-proclaimed “R&B thug,” and now a judge has decided to award them some monetary compensation for their troubles.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, six of the “I Wish” singer’s victims will be awarded a total of $10.5 million dollars straight from the pockets of R. Kelly and his manager, Donnell Russell, after successfully suing them for shutting down the 2018 screening of Surviving R. Kelly in New York City.

TMZ reports:

They alleged the defendants waged a campaign, starting back in May 2018, to intimidate the women, A&E/Lifetime and the producers to stop screening the docuseries. When those efforts, including legal threats, failed … they claimed Kelly’s camp called producers on the night of the NYC screening and said someone was “going to shoot up the place.”

The fake mass shooting threat worked, as the event was shut down — and according to the victims, it all opened up past trauma and resulted in them suffering PTSD and panic attacks.

Apparently, R. Kelly and his peoples didn’t want the public to hear his victims’ side of their story and will now have to pay dearly for it. Each of the six women will be compensated with a little more than $1 million each for their pain and suffering, but whether or not they’ll ever see a penny of that money is anyone’s guess as Kelly isn’t exactly rolling in it like he was in his very abundant heyday.

Though his music is still generating $500,000 in royalties from Universal Music Group to this day, who knows how long it will take for each woman to get their proper compensation.

What do y’all think of the judge’s decision? Too much or too little? Let us know in the comments section below.