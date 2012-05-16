CLOSE
Andre 3000 Heads To Ireland For Jimi Hendrix Film [PHOTOS]

The rumor over whether or not Andre 3000 will portray Jimi Hendrix in the biopic, All Is By My Side, is picking up steam. Although it was previously reported that Three Stacks landed the lead role, the Hendrix Experience—the family-owned company in charge of the late guitarists business matters— wants to stop the Outkast member from signing on. Nonetheless, Andre traveled to Ireland this week, and has been spotted out on the streets with an unidentified lady friend (and a guitar).

Check out the photos after the jump.

Photos: NME/Bossip

