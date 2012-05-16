CLOSE
Home > Amber Rose

TheLIFEfiles Has Lunch With Amber Rose [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Not exactly sure how this slipped our radar, but the lovely Amber Rose recently had lunch with the good folks over at The Life Files, and they spoke on everything. Amber says she doesn’t really know Kanye West as a person anymore, flaunted her new engagement ring, and…oh what the hell, she looks gorgeous here. Just watch the video. 


MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

Mexico’s Deadly Drug War: A Look At The Violent 5-Year Conflict

The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” Video [PHOTOS]

7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

Lark Voorhies (“Lisa Turtle” From Saved By The Bell) Fell Off [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

Amber Rose , Kanye West , the life files , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close