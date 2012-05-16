Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown – “Right By My Side” [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj’s “Right By My Side” single has hit the ‘Net, and the Young Money star is getting extra close with fellow Queens rapper Nas. Minaj casts Nas as her love interest in the video for the Chris Brown-assisted track. It’s kind of awkward watching Nas and Nicki tongue wrestle, but it’s all for the good of her craft.

Peep the video after the jump.

Photo: Getty