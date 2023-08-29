Nicki Minaj Drops New Song “Last Time I Saw You” On TikTok

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rejoice Nicki Minaj fanatics for your queen has returned with some new material to get your body grooving once again, but there is a small catch.

After weeks of teasing her new cut “Last Time I Saw You,” Nicki Minaj took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that the track has dropped exclusively on TikTok. The general release is dropping Friday (Sept. 1). Naturally, fans flocked to TikTok to take in Nicki’s latest offering, and the pop-sounding cut is already the talk of the town as fans of the Barb can never get enough of the Trinidadian superstar from Queens.

While this may be the first single off of her upcoming sequel to her Pink Friday album, there’s still no word on when that project will actually hit the streets, but creating a buzz in this manner will only further build up the hype for the highly anticipated LP. Couple that with the possibility that the album will feature a cameo from her new buddy, Ice Spice, and y’all already know that Nicki’s gonna have a hit on her hands whenever her project sees the light of day.

Check out the snippet for “Last Time I Saw You” below, and let us know if you’re counting down the hours to get your hands on the track in the comments section below.