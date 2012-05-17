Future ft. Diddy & Ludacris – “Same Damn Time (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

UDPDATE: CD Quality version added.

A remix to one of the years hottest song was imminent, it’s only fitting you let Diddy talk ish all over the track. Meanwhile, Ludacris is letting the yoppa sing hymns at 1-3 rappers. You can purchase Future’s debut album, Pluto, on iTunes now.

By way of Flex.

Plewdough!

Download: Future feat. Diddy & Ludacris – Same Damn Time (Remix)

Photo: YouTube