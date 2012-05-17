50 Cent Hospitalized, Still Promotes New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape [PHOTOS]

50 Cent’s latest promo barrage got postponed, sort of, due to illness. The Queens rapper was scheduled to do a round of press to promote his upcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape, The Lost Tape, with DJ Drama. However, it seems that Ferrari caught an unknown ailment (AllHipHop reports it was a stomach virus) that warranted hospitalization.

Nevertheless, Fif kepts fans abreast of the situation, via Twitter. “I’m in the hospital but my gangsta grillz LOST TAPE is done so it will be out on time,” tweeted Fif, along with photos of himself in a hospital bed. “I don’t want to go into surgery. @ FloydMayweather call my phone why your phone off.”

Last night, the “Wanksta” rapper also dropped a video for “Ni**as Be Schemin’,” a song that’s actually from his last mixtape, The Big Ten. The Lost Tape is due out on May 22nd. Peep photos of 50 in the hospital in the gallery.

