Usher Speaks On Working With A$AP Rocky & Rick Ross For New Album [VIDEO]

Usher sat down with Sway to preview his new album Looking For Myself, which has been getting rave reviews. When asked about one of his favorite artists he’s ever worked with, he didn’t name any names but he noted that he loved making special connections with artists. He went on to name drop A$AP Rocky on a track entitled “Hot Thing.” Check it out after the drop. 

