Curren$y ft. 2 Chainz – “Capitol” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Curren$y recruits G.O.O.D.’s recent signee(?!) 2 Chainz as he prepares his return in a big way with the upcoming album ‘The Stoned Immaculate‘, set to drop June 5th (pre-order). Numerous leaks have elevated Spitta’s project to one of this Summer’s anticipated releases.
Photo: YouTube