CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

Curren$y ft. 2 Chainz – “Capitol” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Curren$y recruits G.O.O.D.’s recent signee(?!) 2 Chainz as he prepares his return in a big way with the upcoming album ‘The Stoned Immaculate‘, set to drop June 5th (pre-order). Numerous leaks have elevated Spitta’s project to one of this Summer’s anticipated releases.

Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

Mexico’s Deadly Drug War: A Look At The Violent 5-Year Conflict

The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” Video [PHOTOS]

7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)


Photo: YouTube

2 chainz , Capitol , download , GOOD , Spitta , The Stoned Immaculate

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close