Travis Scott Announces First Tour In Almost 2 Years

Travis Scott is going back on the road, as he’s announced a new tour almost two years after the Astroworld tragedy.

The UTOPIA rapper broke the news through a post made on Tuesday (August 29th) through his Instagram account. The caption to the post bearing an NSFW image was brief, beginning with “UTOPIA Tour” and relating that tickets sales for the tour would begin at 10 A.M. on Thursday (August 31st) before adding his website and ending off with “Hsbsdbbddbsbsnsjsbdnd”.

The UTOPIA Circus Maximus Tour (inspired by his recent Rome concert) will kick off in the fall, beginning at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 11th. It will then cover most of North America, with the largest headlining date projected to be at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on November 5th. The tour will conclude at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on December 29th. Tickets can be purchased at the website, and Live Nation said that $2 from each sale will be donated to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, a nonprofit aimed towards enriching the lives of youths in the Houston area.

One noticeable feature of the tour is that while there are two stops in Texas (Dallas on October 17th and Austin on November 21st), there is no tour date in Houston, Travis Scott’s hometown. Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, had previously issued a statement earlier this month saying that Scott and the promotion team had “booked the Toyota Center for a concert in October.” Mayor Turner also said that the city expected the concert to be like others that have occurred there. “Before (Tuesday’s) announcement, Toyota Center representatives convened meetings with public safety officials and the city’s special events office. They will continue working together to ensure this concert’s safety, not unlike the thousands of concerts held at Toyota Center each year,” it read.

The tour announcement with Live Nation comes almost two years after the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival which occurred in November 2021 where 10 people died after a massive crowd crush. Earlier this year, a grand jury in Houston decided that Scott as well as Live Nation and other organizers would not be held criminally responsible for those deaths at Astroworld. They are still contending with civil lawsuits from over 400 individuals stemming from the incident.