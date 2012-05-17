Gucci Mane—I’m Up Mixtape Cover [PHOTO]

As the release date of his I’m Up mixtape approaches, Gucci Mane has released the project’s cover artwork. Last month, the rapper dropped the track “Cyeah Cyeah Cyeah Cyeah,” featuring Chris Brown, and after a string of legal problems, the trap star is clearly ready to get back to work.

I’m Up is due out May 28.

Photo: Memphis Rap