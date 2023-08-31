Jay-Z Returns To Instagram To Promote ‘The Book of Clarence’

Jay-Z is back on Instagram. The “Politics As Usual” rapper has returned to the social media platform to promote The Book Of Clarence movie.

As spotted on Vulture the Brooklyn, New York native has come back to IG. But in signature fashion his most recent post was not in vain but to push Black art even further. “The Book Of Clarence January 2024” the caption read. The post was the official trailer to the film starring LaKeith Stanfield which is being billed as a clever take of the biblical times. This project is directed by Jeymes Samuel. “A down on his luck Jerusalemite embarks on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence the Messiah for his own personal gain. The journey leads him on an exploration of faith and an unexpected path,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

“Clarence is a person that doesn’t believe in anything outside of what’s in front of him, what he can see and hear,” Samuel recently told Vanity Fair. “Clarence has a lot of inside belief—he has a lot of inside confidence. This man is sure he could fly. He reminds me of me growing up, but unlike me, he has no outside faith. I think it’s just a really interesting vantage point to explore living in that particular time and place, where most everyone around him is speaking about the Messiah.”

The Book Of Clarence will also feature music from Jay-Z. It is slated for a 2024 release. You can view the trailer below.

Photo: Legendary Entertainment