Kendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q Perform For MTV Hive’s ‘In My Room’ [VIDEO]

Did someone forget to log this footage? During the SXSW festival back in March, Kendrick Lamar and his TDE co-d ScHoolboy Q, held an intimate performance in what looks like someone’s living room as part MTV Hive’s “In My Room” series.

Kendrick ran through joints like “Hol’ Up” and “A.D.H.D.” while ScHoolboy tags along and hits “Hands On The Wheel” from his critically acclaimed Habits & Contradictions album. Dope concept put together by MTV Hive and Yours Truly and the assembled diehard fans got a fresh experience. Also, for all you gamers out there, Kendrick has been named as the final member of Team Ghost in Ghost Recon: Future Soldier. Watch the performances below and K. Dot talking Ghost Recon on the next page.

Photo: MTV Hive

