50 Cent Feeds The Homeless [VIDEO]

50 Cent has had some health problems as of late, but before he found himself hospitalized, he was giving back to the community. The Queens rapper, posted a video of him serving over 250 meals to the homeless in support of City Harvest and Feeding America. In the video clip 50 rolls up his sleeves and gets to work just like the rest of the volunteers (and throws in a quick plug for his Street King energy drink).

Check out the footage after the jump.

Photo: Rolling Out