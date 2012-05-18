CLOSE
Rick Ross, Drake, and French Montana Perform “Stay Schemin” In Houston [VIDEO]

Rick Ross  performed “Stay Schemin” for the first time with Drake and French Montana as the Club Paradise tour hit Houston, Texas. Check the footage down below. 
