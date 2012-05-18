Iggy Azalea Performs At SOB’s [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea took the stage at the famed SOB’s club in New York City last night. The Australian beauty, who is the first female XXL freshman, performed some of her cuts including “Pu$$y,” “You Ain’t My Daddy,” and “Murda Business.”

—

Photo: Ajon Brodie