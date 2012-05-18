Gucci Mane ft. 2 Chainz – “I’m Up” [LISTEN]

The title track for Gucci Mane‘s new mixtape features (who else?) 2 Chainz. Seriously, does this guy turn down a feature ever? Listen to the song below and look out for I’m Up dropping on these internet streets on May 25 (at exactly 10:17 am).
