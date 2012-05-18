Jay-Z Explains Why He Signed Rita Ora [VIDEO]

Jay-Z’s stamp of approval goes a long way in music, and while his newest protégé, Rita Ora, has yet to officially blow up the Roc Nation head has faith in her abilities. In an interview with VEVO Lift, Hov explained why he drafted the “R.I.P.” singer to the RN team. “You can see the potential,” he said. “When she enters a room it changes and that presence you can’t duplicate that, especially at a young age. It was just infectious to me, like ‘man she loves this’ she’s driven in that way.”

Since signing the blonde beauty, Jay has been in promotion mode for his own projects, but still finds time to plug Ora’s new music. In February he stopped by New York City’s Z100 to preview her “Party And Bullshyte” single to execs at the station who immediately threw the record on air. “This is all very spontaneous for us, we just came to see some great friends over here, and play some music,” he said.”They liked what they heard and said ‘let’s just throw it on the air,’ which is great.

Ora’s has gotten a healthy amount of buzz for both her music and personal life. She has yet to announce a release date for her debut, but with Jay at the helm, she can’t lose.

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter