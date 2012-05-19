Big K.R.I.T. – “Yea Dats Me” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Big K.R.I.T. is less than a month away from dropping his debut album, Live From the Underground, under the Def Jam imprint. DJ Drama got the nod to release “Yea Dats Me,: the second single leading up to the June 5th release of the Mississippi rapper’s proper debut.

Pre-order Live From The Underground on Amazon now. Listen to and download “Yea Dats Me” below.

Download: Big K.R.I.T. – Yea Dats Me

Photo: Def Jam