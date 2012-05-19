50 Cent ft. Kidd Kidd – “Get Busy” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Despite the recent and unexceptional years 50 Cent has had with his music, the leaks for The Lost Tape have been pretty impressive. Bringing back a bit of that vintage Curtis during the infamous G-Unit Radio series.

Fif and Kidd Kidd “Get Busy” for another leak off the Gangsta Grillz project dropping May 22nd. Listen to and download “Get Busy” down below.

Download: 50 Cent feat. Kidd Kidd – “Get Busy”

By way of DJ Drama



Photo: Drama