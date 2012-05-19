Jay-Z, Kanye West (& Kim Kardashian) Kick Off European Leg Of Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Jay-Z & Kanye West kicked off the European leg of their Watch The Throne Tour yesterday in London’s O2 Arena. Kanye’s famous lady friend, Kim Kardashian, also made the trip as well. After the break, watch them perform ‘N***as In Paris’ and peep some more photos including one of Kanye & Kim heading for a dinner with Jay-Z & Beyonce.

Props HHNM

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Photos Of Celebs Looking Awkward Next To Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

• Mexico’s Deadly Drug War: A Look At The Violent 5-Year Conflict

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »