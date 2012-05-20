Lil’ Kim Brings Out Missy Elliott & Eve During New York City Show [PHOTOS]

Lil’ Kim may have issues with Azealia Banks and Nicki Minaj, but she still has love for other female rappers. The Queen Bee took her Return of the Queen tour to the Paradise Theater in the Bronx Friday (May 18), and brought a few friends out on stage. Eve, and Missy Elliott joined Kim for “Hot Boyz,” while Juelz Santana surprised the crowd with “Beamer Benz and Bentely.”As for her personal set list, the 37-year-old ran through her vast musical collection, including tracks like “Crush on You,” and her Minaj-diss, “Black Friday.”

Tonight, Kim will roll into Philadelphia’s Club ONYX.

Photos: Instagram/This Is 50

