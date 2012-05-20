Kreayshawn ft. 2 Chainz – “Breakfast” [LISTEN]

A lot of people figured Kreayshawn for a one hit wonder after failing to deliver a song as popular as her breakout “Gucci Gucci.” Well, a lot of people called it right, so far. The White Girl Mob frontwoman’s latest single, “Breakfast,” featuring 2 Chainz, is full of struggle raps.

This not so nutritious piece of audio is from Kreayshawn’s forthcoming debut, Somethin’ Bout Kreay, via Columbia Records, out sometime this summer. Tell us if we’re wrong by listening to, or downloading, “Breakfast” after the break.

According to Rap-Up, the song’s video, directed by the Oakland rapper, drops Monday. Joy.

Photo: Tumblr