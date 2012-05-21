The king of the blumpkins, Asher Roth, lets go of this new track from his Tumblr account called “Outside.” No telling where this offering will end up on from the recent Def Jam signee, but it looks promising. Get a listen and download after the jump.

Asher Roth – “Outside” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

