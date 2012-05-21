B.o.B. – “Play For Keeps” [VIDEO]

The Motion Family-directed video for “Play For Keeps” is off of Bobby Ray’s new album, Strange Clouds. He goes back to the basics on this record with a lot less singing and a lot more rapping. Check it out down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• Jay-Z, Kanye West (& Kim Kardashian) Kick Off European Leg Of Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]