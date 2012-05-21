Justin Bieber Taps Nicki Minaj, Drake, Big Sean For Believe Album

Justin Bieber is calling in the Hip-Hop heavyweights for is forthcoming Believe album. The project, produced by Scott “Scooter” Braun and Usher, features appearances from Nicki Minaj, Drake, Big Sean, and Ludacris. On the production side of things, the 18-year-old has teamed with Diplo, Hitboy, Rodney Jerkins, among others, to help construct the album’s sound.

For his third album, the Biebs has been noticeably influenced by rap music, as heard on his “Boyfriend” single, and the remix which features the Ying Yang twins. The single is a certified Internet hit, with the music video receiving 8 million views in one day, and 44 million views since its release May 3.

Believe drops June 19.

1. “All Around The World” featuring Ludacris

2. “Boyfriend”

3. “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean

4. “Catching Feelings”

5. “Take You”

6. “Right Here” featuring Drake

7. “Fall”

8. “Die In Your Arms”

9. “Thought Of You”

10. “Beauty And A Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj

11. “One Love”

12. “Be Alright”

13. “Believe”

The deluxe physical package will contain an additional three tracks: “Out Of Town Girl,” “She Don’t Like The Lights,” and “Maria.”

Photo: Universal Music