Lil Cease Pens Birthday Letter To Notorious B.I.G. [PHOTOS]

In commemoration of what would have been the Notorious B.I.G.’s 40 th birthday, his longtime friend Lil Cease penned a letter to the slain MC. In the heartfelt letter, released by XXL, Cease expresses his love for B.I.G. writing, “Thank you for giving me a career, positive path and showing me the real meaning of life at a young age.”

B.I.G, born Christopher Wallace, most recently became the subject of a VH1 Behind the Music, which discussed his life, legacy, and unsolved murder. Aside from marking what would have been a milestone age for the Brooklyn rapper, 2012 is also the 15-year anniversary of his death.

Click below to view the letter and some photos of B.I.G.

Photo: Paper Chaser

