50 Cent & DJ Drama – The Lost Tape Tracklisting

50 Cent will be releasing his highly anticipated Gangsta Grillz mixtape The Lost Tape today. Before then, Fif blesses us with the tracklisting hours before the official release.

In total, the “I Get Money” rapper will gives us 15 records of potential cook up that will include the likes of Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Jeremih, to name a few. Also look for production from araabMUZIK, Illmind and Swiff D. Review the tracklisting for DJ Drama hosted The Lost Tape below and stay tuned for the official download later today.

Photo: ThisIs50