David Banner – S*x, Drugs & Video Games [DOWNLOAD]

The dynamic David Banner releases his highly touted free album disguised as a mixtape entitled Sex Drugs, & Video Games. This effort features help from artist such as Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Maino, 2 Chainz and many more. Besides being a leech and just downloading this for free, donate one dollar to Banner’s 2m1 Movement. Hit the jump for what you came for.

