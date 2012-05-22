CLOSE
HomeNews

Shanel ft. Lil Wayne And Drake – “So Good/6AM” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

The YMCMB folk took over BET’s 106 & Park yesterday to deliver a slew of new videos yesterday. One of those videos was Shanel’s new video for her songs “So Good” and “6Am” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake. Check the video out after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

Jay-Z, Kanye West (& Kim Kardashian) Kick Off European Leg Of Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

"So Good" , 106 And Park , bet , Shanell , VIDEO , YMCMB

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close