Shanel ft. Lil Wayne And Drake – “So Good/6AM” [VIDEO]

The YMCMB folk took over BET’s 106 & Park yesterday to deliver a slew of new videos yesterday. One of those videos was Shanel’s new video for her songs “So Good” and “6Am” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake. Check the video out after the jump.



MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• Jay-Z, Kanye West (& Kim Kardashian) Kick Off European Leg Of Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]