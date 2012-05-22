CLOSE
Kevin McCall Ft. Big Sean – “Naked” [VIDEO]

Kevin McCall decides to release the official visual for his single ‘Naked’ featuring Big Sean. Big Sean must have watched Mobb Deep‘s “It’s Mine” video prior to getting dressed for the video. The inspiration from Nas is evident.

Kevin enjoys the luxury of having a plethora of women at his disposal in an array of different settings. Breezy’s protege debut album will be released towards the end of the calendar year. Chris took on the producer role for this production.

