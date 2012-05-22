Kevin McCall Ft. Big Sean – “Naked” [VIDEO]

Kevin McCall decides to release the official visual for his single ‘Naked’ featuring Big Sean. Big Sean must have watched Mobb Deep‘s “It’s Mine” video prior to getting dressed for the video. The inspiration from Nas is evident.

Kevin enjoys the luxury of having a plethora of women at his disposal in an array of different settings. Breezy’s protege debut album will be released towards the end of the calendar year. Chris took on the producer role for this production.



MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• Jay-Z, Kanye West (& Kim Kardashian) Kick Off European Leg Of Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]