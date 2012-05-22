Busta Rhymes ft. Vybz Kartel – “Wine & Go Down” [LISTEN]

Busta Rhymes and Vybz Kartel take us to the dancehall with “Wine & Go Down.” As a connoisseur of the turn up, I’m almost 100% sure that this joint will turn the club into a zoo. Don’t believe me, huh?

Check out “Wine & Go Down” after the jump to see for yourself.



Photo: Universal