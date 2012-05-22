Exclusive: 50 Cent Says “Now Is The Perfect Time” For The Lost Tape Mixtape

50 Cent’s The Lost Tape mixtape just hit the streets but the project has been in the works for while now. In a statement sent to Hip-Hop Wired, the G-Unit head honcho revealed why he chose 2012 to drop the release via his website, just ahead of his new album. “The idea for me and DJ DRAMA came about in 2007. The same year I started THISIS50.com. So I put music out through the site to drive traffic,” he tells us.

“It was successful, we now have 850,000 registered members and we get 30,000,000 unique views per month. Now is the perfect time for this tape.”

While the Queens MC is still doing well on the music front, the same can’t be said for G-Unit artist, Young Buck. Aside from heading back to jail for gun possession, Buck also dropped the treacherous new joint “Morning Show.” Maybe 50 will put some money on his books.

Photo: G-Unit Family