Ca$h Out ft. Akon,Young Jeezy, Fabolous & Yo Gotti – “Cashin Out (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

After a million and one rappers have already hopped on his beat, Ca$h Out finally cuts loose the official remix to his breakout single. Akon, Young Jeezy, Fabolous and Yo Gotti ride around with that Nina after the jump.

Ca$h Out ft. Akon,Young Jeezy, Fabolous & Yo Gotti [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

Photo: Epic