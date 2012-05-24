CLOSE
Busta Rhymes ft. Reek Da Villain & J-Doe – “King Tut (Produced By Jahlil Beats)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Busta Rhymes talks gaudy to them on the Jahlil Beats produced “King Tut.” The track features Reek Da Villain and J-Doe, who also dabble in the ish talk. Check the track after the jump.

DOWNLOADBusta Rhymes ft. Reek Da Villain & J-Doe (prod. Jahlil Beats) – King Tut

