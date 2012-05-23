CLOSE
Gucci Mane ft. Fabolous & 8 Ball – “Don’t Make Sense” [LISTEN]

I’ll give five dollars to anybody that can discern what the hell Gucci Mane says in his first couple of bars, because it really “don’t make sense.” Fabolous and 8 ball were a little better. This will be on Gucci’s new mixtape entitled I’m Up.  Listen up after the jump. 

 

