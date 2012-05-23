Your favorite comedian’s favorite rapper is back with “Tell Me,” ripped straight from the radio. Childish Gambino has really caught stride lately, and his new mixtape is coming out soon. Get a listen and download after the jump.



Childish Gambino ft. Heems (of Das Racist) – “Tell Me’ [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]