Drake Preps New Music While On Tour [VIDEO]

Drake is a busy guy. His last album hasn’t been in stores for a full year and he’s already prepping new music. The Toronto MC recently took time out from his Club Paradise tour to deal with a family matter, but before stepping away, Drizzy told MTV News that he’s ready to get back in the lab.

“I’m really excited to start working on new music. I start like June 18,” he told MTV correspondent, Sway Calloway. “I got a studio bus out here so me and 40 started working on a couple joints the other night. Just getting warmed up. I did like the ‘Amen‘ track for Meek [Mill] and I did ‘No Lie‘ for 2 Chainz. “I’m on French Montana’s single; me, him, Ross and Wayne, which is a crazy lineup, and then on Justin Bieber’s record. I wrote a song for him as well.”

Drizzy has yet to announce when the third album will be out, but in the meantime fans can look for him on Bieber’s Believe release, dropping June 19.

Photo: The Jasmine Brand