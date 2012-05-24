Cocaine 80s – “Unchain Me/Love 3x” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Cocaine 80s drops another tune, “Unchain Me/Love 3x” from the group’s forthcoming Express OG EP. Expect the project to include a bunch of the previously leaked tracks from the No ID led clique that includes James Fauntleroy, Common and Makeba Riddick.

“Unchain Me” is on some smooth vocal ish while “Love 3X” features crooning over acoustic guitar. Listen to and download “Unchain Me/Love 3X” after the break.

Download: Cocaine 80s – “Unchain Me/Love 3x”

Photo: Cocaine 80s