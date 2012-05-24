A$AP Rocky And A$AP Mob’s MTV Rapfix Live Freestyle [VIDEO]

Harlem on the Rise! (Ma$e voice). The A$AP Mob invaded Sway’s couch yesterday afternoon and dropped off a couple of bars to end their time on MTV RapFix Live. LiveLoveA$AP is available for download.
Get More: RapFix Live, Full Episodes
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]
• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]
• D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]
• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]
• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow
• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE