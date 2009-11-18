New Artist Spotlight: Grip Plyaz

The underground Hip-Hop scene in Atlanta is full of eclectic artists whose failed attempts at being different make them into carbon copies of each other. Then there’s Grip Plyaz, the Atlanta born and bred rapper whose raw talent and southern slang puts him miles ahead of the rest. His name pays homage to grip pliers, the hardware tool he describes as the “hardest in the box,” fitting considering the way he’s managed to twist and mangle the underground rap scene. You can call him different, you can call him innovative but please, whatever you do, DO NOT call him a hipster.

HipHopWired: You were born and raised here in Atlanta but some people would say you don’t have the typical ATL sound. What inspired you to do something different?

Grip Plyaz: I was tired of hearing the same ‘ol monotony on the radio and in my surroundings. My Shyte is authentic, homegrown and ain’t Shyte about me manufactured. I just like to make sure n*ggas know Grip.

HipHopWired: With that said, you’re a staple here in the city. When do you think you’re going to get your chance to get big and take your scene on a national level?

Grip Plyaz: Next year I feel should be a good year for me. Right now I’m Fawkin wit one single production team, The Weathermen from Cannon Music. I’m putting together a body of work which will push me to the next level. Wit putting out quality and working with my team, 2010 should be good.

HipHopWired: Explain your sound for people that may be unfamiliar.

Grip Plyaz: My sound is slum, southern roots…very bass driven. Chant-derived, strong hooks. N*gganese…which is my slang cuz I’m from n*gganon *laughs* Basically I’m not ordinary.

HipHopWired: Tell me about your background in music. How’d you get started rapping?

Grip Plyaz: I got started through working with Collective Efforts and Proton. 2 Atlanta hip-hop groups on the underground scene. They gave me the opportunity to perform and help me perfect my own sound.

HipHopWired: I heard you were part of an old Hip-Hop group, The Nobodies, tell me more about them.

Grip Plyaz: The Nobodies were myself and my homeboy Zoo Atlanta, a 2-man group back in the 90s. At first we wanted to perform in ski mask, didn’t want anyone to see us. That’s what drew Coach K (formerly Young Jeezy’s manager) to manage us. Our album was called “who are u” but at the time, Zoo had his first baby and wanted to focus more on family life. We were in different stages of our lives.

HipHopWired: Anyone that’s listened to “Fawk That Hipster Shyte” knows you hate being classified as a hipster. So if you’re not a hipster than what are you?

Grip Plyaz- “Fawk Dat Hipster Shyte”

Grip Plyaz: I’m Grip. I’m my own entity. I’m 6 foot 6 and about 185 lbs, so I wear skinny jeans. N*ggas assume cuz I dress different I’m a hipster. I’m more hood den hipster. Shyte my government last name is “hood” *laughs*

HipHopWired: I just heard you on that Killer Mike Underground Atlanta, tell me about you and Killer’s relationship. I know he looks out for a lot of underground artists.

Grip Plyaz: I’ve known Killer for bout 5 years and he’s always looked out. He’s helped worked with a different scene and make it something that people care about. Cuz people like to discredit the “underground” atl music scene.

HipHopWired: What’s the next big song you’re pushing for?

Grip Plyaz: I wouldn’t say just a single but on m project, Purp Wind And Fire I’ve got a few favorites: “Dayee izz” “I got “Whatchu need” and “Step out” featuring A Leon Craft. All produced by the Weathermen.

Grip Plyaz- “Dayee Izz”

HipHopWired: When can we expect another mixtape?

Grip Plyaz: I’m shootin for December. Gonna drop a few samplers, “6 packs” …which gon be about 3 to 6 tracks of new Shyte…6 pack cuz I like beer. *Laughs* So each sampler kinda like a tribute to Pbr, Colt 45 and OE.

HipHopWired: Who are some artists you look forward to working with?

Grip Plyaz: Pill, Yelawolf, Proton, Dom Kennedy and Carter, Killer Mike. Eventually I wanna Fawk wit n*ggas like Gucci, OJ and maybe Nicki Minaj.

Grip Plyaz feat. Young Trimm and A. Leon Craft- Caddys

HipHopWired: Describe yourself and your music in one word.

Grip Plyaz: Slum.