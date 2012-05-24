CLOSE
Freeway “Let You Know” [VIDEO]

The captain of Team Early releases this new record off of his project Freedom Of Speech. Check out Freeway‘s new video after the jump with Karmaloop Music and Rocksmith. Sidebar: I need that “death before shaving” shirt. 

