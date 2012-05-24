Spend The Day With Curren$y [VIDEO]

The lead pilot of the J.E.T.S lets us kick it with him for an entire day as he works on his upcoming EP with Harry Fraud, promotes his upcoming album The Stoned Immaculate, bumps classic Max B through the streets on NYC en-route to interviews, and catching his departing flight to Salt Lake City for to perform in front of a sold out audience.

