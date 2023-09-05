Subscribe
Diddy To Be Blessed With The Global Icon Award At The 2023 MTV VMAs

Suge Knight's probably somewhere mad as hell about how differently life turned out for himself and Diddy...

Published on September 5, 2023

Invest Fest 2023

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s been three decades in the making, but P. Diddy is finally going to be receiving the Global Icon Award during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Variety is reporting that the OG Bad Boy from Hip-Hop’s golden era will finally be receiving his flowers from MTV when the VMA’s airs live from the Prudential Center Tuesday (Sept. 12) at 8 p.m. ET. Aside from receiving the Global Icon Award, Diddy will also be taking the stage at the VMA’s to perform and show attendees and viewers around the world exactly why he’s being blessed with such a prestigious award.

Variety reports:

The Global Icon Award, originally from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond. Diddy also hosted MTV Europe Music Award 2002 at the Palazzo Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain.

 

This set will be Diddy’s first solo album since he released “Press Play” in 2006 but follows a recent slate of singles from the hitmaker. In the last year, he recruited Bryson Tiller for “Gotta Move On” — which received remixes from Ashanti, Yung Miami, Tory Lanez and more — along with the PartyNextDoor-featuring “Sex in the Porsche.” He most recently released “Act Bad” with the City Girls and Fabolous and also dropped a remix of Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’.

Real random, but where the heck has PartyNextDoor been this whole time? Just sayin’.

While Diddy is set to hit the stage in celebration of his award, we wouldn’t be surprised if a few guest stars joined him on stage as he’s helped launch the careers of multiple Hip-Hop and R&B stars such as The Lox, Faith and many others. Don’t expect Total to come out of nowhere though.

What do y’all think of Diddy being blessed with MTV’s Global Icon Award? Sound off in the comments section below.

